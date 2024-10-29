Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

The musical “Shucked” arrives in Richmond. Here's what you can expect.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, and the upper 70s on Wednesday, and the low 80s on Thursday (Halloween).
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Joseph Ellis attended the musical “Shucked” on Broadway knowing nothing about it beforehand but he was instantly swept away by the humor of the show.

“I couldn’t stop laughing to the point that it actually physically hurt,” he says. “Every other line, I’m laughing. Then I start realizing that none of the jokes were at the expense of someone else. That’s really, really smart comedy to me.”

Ellis knows something about comedy, having gained a significant social media audience by posting theater-related comic skits on Instagram and TikTok. But neither that experience nor a degree in theater from the University of Southern California has fully prepared him for his first national tour where he’ll star as “Storyteller 2” in the production of “Shucked” opening in Richmond on Oct. 29.

Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone