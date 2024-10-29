The musical “Shucked” arrives in Richmond. Here's what you can expect.

RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Joseph Ellis attended the musical “Shucked” on Broadway knowing nothing about it beforehand but he was instantly swept away by the humor of the show.

“I couldn’t stop laughing to the point that it actually physically hurt,” he says. “Every other line, I’m laughing. Then I start realizing that none of the jokes were at the expense of someone else. That’s really, really smart comedy to me.”

Ellis knows something about comedy, having gained a significant social media audience by posting theater-related comic skits on Instagram and TikTok. But neither that experience nor a degree in theater from the University of Southern California has fully prepared him for his first national tour where he’ll star as “Storyteller 2” in the production of “Shucked” opening in Richmond on Oct. 29.

