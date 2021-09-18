Shots fired near Hermitage High School after football game

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Gunshots were fired in an area near Hermitage High School's football stadium following their Friday night game against Varina High School.

Henrico County Police said officers were directing traffic out of a parking lot near the stadium after the game ended when they heard the gunshots.

When officers checked out the scene, they did not find anyone injured or anything damaged.

Henrico Police said they're still investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call them at 804-501-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.