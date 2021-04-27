Shots fired in East End Monday; murder charge brought in teen’s killing last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say nearly a dozen shots were fired in the 1300 block of Oakland Road Monday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., those sources say a bus for special education students was close to where the gunfire erupted.

Police arrived and found a Honda sedan in the ditch, but no victim inside.

A victim did show up later at a local hospital but denied being hit at the Oakland road location.

People living nearby say the shooting has rattled their nerves.

"It's sad that I can't get home. I live right in the area, been here for 10 years and never seen nothing like this before. Normally my kids play in the back yard, I don't think I even want them outside anymore."

A couple of weeks ago 15-year-old Jaywan Riley was killed outside the Graystone apartments on Afton Ave on Richmond's southside.

Monday, the Richmond Police Department announced a murder and firearm charge for his 14-year-old alleged killer.

In a bizarre twist, Crime Insider sources tell me both teens were friends and actually came to that location together. CI sources add detectives think both Riley and the teenager were running from

that area and the 14-year-old fired the gun backwards without looking where he was shooting, hitting and killing Riley.

