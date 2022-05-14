Stolen phone led to shots fired at Chester car dealership, Crime Insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Shots were fired at a car dealership in Chester Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to the 16300 block of Loyalty Way after those sources said two people were meeting at the dealership to exchange a cell phone when one of the men tried to steal the phone.

While that man was driving away, the victim of the strong-arm robbery shot at the suspect's car as he was leaving, according to sources.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

