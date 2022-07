COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A single shot was fired inside Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights Saturday afternoon, sources told WTVR CBS 6.

The newsroom received several calls asking for information about the incident.

Law enforcement sources said one shot was fired inside the mall, which was evacuated.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.