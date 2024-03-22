Watch Now
Shorty’s Diner shutters Chesterfield outpost

BizSense
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 22, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- An out-of-town diner has pulled the plug on a short-lived expansion into Chesterfield County after first entering the market north of the river a few years ago.

Shorty’s Diner in recent weeks closed its location at 11161 Research Plaza Way near Chesterfield Towne Center in Midlothian.

The chain has locations in Henrico and the Williamsburg area that remain open. Shorty’s serves breakfast and lunch with a menu that features things like biscuits and gravy, omelets, pancakes and sandwiches.

What prompted the restaurant to close the Chesterfield location was unclear. Shorty’s did not respond to emails seeking comment. Shorty’s appears to have closed the outpost in recent weeks, and the restaurant wasn’t operating during its regular business hours last week.

