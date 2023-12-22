Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Remember that Waffle House near Short Pump we told you about? Construction is now underway.

Waffle House construction.png
Richmond BizSense and AP
Construction has begun on a Waffle House restaurant at 2800 Old Pump Road.
Waffle House construction.png
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 10:45:37-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After nearly eight years of delays, there’ll soon be a place to get hash browns scattered, smothered and covered near Short Pump. Construction has begun on a Waffle House restaurant at 2800 Old Pump Road.

The location would be the first for the eatery in the Short Pump area. Waffle House first filed plans for a roughly 1,900-square-foot restaurant on the plot in 2016, and it bought the half-acre site for $430,000 in early 2017.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone