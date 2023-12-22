Remember that Waffle House near Short Pump we told you about? Construction is now underway.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After nearly eight years of delays, there’ll soon be a place to get hash browns scattered, smothered and covered near Short Pump. Construction has begun on a Waffle House restaurant at 2800 Old Pump Road.

The location would be the first for the eatery in the Short Pump area. Waffle House first filed plans for a roughly 1,900-square-foot restaurant on the plot in 2016, and it bought the half-acre site for $430,000 in early 2017.

