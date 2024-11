HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A sweets shop and women’s clothing store have set their sights on Short Pump Town Center.

Kilwins, a franchised chain that sells ice cream as well as chocolate and fudge, is planning to open a location at the mall, adding to a growing presence in the region. It will be joined by Evereve, which will be opening its first store in the Richmond region.

