Two new-to-market steakhouse chains open outposts in Short Pump

BizSense
Posted at 6:33 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 06:33:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pair of steakhouse chains have cut into the Richmond market with outposts in western Henrico.

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is now open at West Broad Village, just about 1.5 miles on Broad Street from the Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille that recently opened in an outparcel of Short Pump Town Center.

Fogo de Chão provides churrasco-style, prix-fixe service in which waiters roam the dining room and continuously serve diners with skewers of meats like tenderloin, chicken and lamb for $63 per person.

The Short Pump location also sells steak, seafood and vegetarian entrees for $36 to $47.

The 7,000-square-foot steakhouse has seating for about 220 people inside as well as a 25-seat outdoor area, according to a company spokeswoman.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

