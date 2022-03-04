Short Pump ranked No. 3 spot to raise a family in the South

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A national data and relocation advice company has ranked Short Pump as the third best spot among more than 20,000 cities and towns in the South to raise a family. Dwellics, which collects data on more than 50,000 cities and towns in the United States overall, released its “Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the South” list Feb. 28, and Short Pump (with a 98.17 rating out of 100 possible points) trailed only Fort Mill, South Carolina (99.99) and Lucas, Texas (98.66). Tuckahoe (91.67) ranked 69th on the list. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.