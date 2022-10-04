Short Pump mall seeks ‘open container’ license to drink while you shop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Short Pump Town Center wants to allow people to walk around the mall with alcoholic beverages open and in hand. The Henrico County mall recently filed a request with the Virginia ABC for one of the alcohol control agency’s commercial lifestyle center licenses, which would allow Short Pump’s visitors to consume alcoholic beverages in the mall’s common areas. The mall hopes to offer the perk no later than spring 2023. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

