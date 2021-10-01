Watch
Short Pump Hilton avoids foreclosure auction

Richmond BizSense
The Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa at 12042 W. Broad St. is headed to a public foreclosure auction Sept. 28.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Oct 01, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A last minute deal has helped a local hotelier avoid losing ownership of one of its flagship Richmond properties. Shamin Hotels confirmed Thursday it has reached an agreement with the lender on its Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa at 12042 W. Broad St. in Short Pump to stave off a foreclosure auction that had been scheduled for Sept. 28 on the steps of the Henrico County Courthouse. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

