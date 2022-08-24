Police: Women left Short Pump stores with thousands worth of stolen stuff in backpacks

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police released images of women wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump.

While police did not name the impacted businesses, officers did provide the address of 11800 block of West Broad Street, the location of Short Pump Town Center. The alleged crimes took place on Thursday, August 18, and Sunday, August 21.

"These individuals entered a fitting room with multiple items of clothing and then exited the store roughly 40 minutes later carrying those items in stolen backpacks," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote about the August 18 incident.

They followed a similar pattern on August 21, according to police.

"The women selected several items, placing them in a shopping cart. However, roughly 30 minutes later, both suspects walked out of the business with the merchandise without paying," the Henrico Police spokesperson continued. "In both incidents, several thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was stolen."

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501- 5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.