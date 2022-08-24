Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Women left Short Pump stores with thousands worth of stolen stuff in backpacks

Henrico Police released images of women wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump. Police did not name the impacted businesses, but provided the address of 11800 block of West Broad Street, the location of Short Pump Town Center. The alleged crimes took place on Thursday, August 18, and Sunday, August 21.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 11:51:18-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police released images of women wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump.

While police did not name the impacted businesses, officers did provide the address of 11800 block of West Broad Street, the location of Short Pump Town Center. The alleged crimes took place on Thursday, August 18, and Sunday, August 21.

"These individuals entered a fitting room with multiple items of clothing and then exited the store roughly 40 minutes later carrying those items in stolen backpacks," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote about the August 18 incident.

They followed a similar pattern on August 21, according to police.

"The women selected several items, placing them in a shopping cart. However, roughly 30 minutes later, both suspects walked out of the business with the merchandise without paying," the Henrico Police spokesperson continued. "In both incidents, several thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was stolen."

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501- 5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone