Former Yellow Umbrella owner opening Shoreline seafood market in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After a few years away from the seafood industry, David Whitby is casting out yet again, this time in western Henrico.

The former owner of Yellow Umbrella Provisions is preparing to open Shoreline Seafood Market at 10614 Patterson Ave.

The new spot is taking over a 2,500-square-foot space in the Canterbury Shopping Center that had formerly been occupied by Hickory & Oak. In addition to a deli-style counter with fresh seafood displayed for sale, Shoreline is also planning to have limited lunch and dinner menus for dining in.

