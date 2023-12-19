Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Former Yellow Umbrella owner opening Shoreline seafood market in Henrico County

shoreline-seafood-2048x1570.jpeg
BizSense
shoreline-seafood-2048x1570.jpeg
Posted at 6:33 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 06:33:56-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After a few years away from the seafood industry, David Whitby is casting out yet again, this time in western Henrico.

The former owner of Yellow Umbrella Provisions is preparing to open Shoreline Seafood Market at 10614 Patterson Ave.

The new spot is taking over a 2,500-square-foot space in the Canterbury Shopping Center that had formerly been occupied by Hickory & Oak. In addition to a deli-style counter with fresh seafood displayed for sale, Shoreline is also planning to have limited lunch and dinner menus for dining in.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone