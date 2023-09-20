Shoplifting and car thefts 'off the charts' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- While overall crime was down during the summer in 2023, some crime numbers are high compared to the summer of 2022.

According to Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, violent crime, like aggravated assault, armed robberies, and gun violence is down.

However, homicides are up 16%, rape is up 27% and commercial robberies are up 6% from 2022.

Edwards additionally said that shoplifting and car theft are also up throughout the city of Richmond.

"Every chief is judged upon the homicide rate, and obviously for good reason. That's the most important thing." Edwards said. "But the odds of a Richmonder being the victim of a homicide is relatively low."

