CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police officers in Chesterfield helped kids pick out toys for the holidays Sunday morning.

Around 50 officers took part in the annual Shop with a Cop event at the Chester Walmart.

Police said more than 60 children took part in the event.

