Shooting prompted SWAT team response at Colonial Heights apartment complex

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A shooting outside a Colonial Heights apartment complex Friday morning led to a heavy police presence and SWAT team response.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Branders Bridge Road at 11:45 a.m., according to Colonial Heights Police.

That is where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believed the suspect was still inside the apartment, so the SWAT team along with state police surrounded the unit.

However, no one was found inside.

The violence started due to an argument between the victim and another man and woman, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police are still searching for a suspect and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300 or the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

