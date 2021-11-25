Shooting shakes Richmond community: 'It has to stop'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Those who live in Richmond's Whitcomb court are feeling thankful the night before Thanksgiving.

Thankful that a man who was shot wasn't seriously injured and thankful that a group of children playing nearby wasn't hit by bullets.

At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, kids were out of school, ready to celebrate the holiday. However, in addition to leaves falling on the sidewalks, bullets littered the pavement on Bethel Street.

"It's crazy because the kids can't play out here because of all this shooting," one resident said.

A man was shot in his backside and was taken to VCU Medical to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were thankful that the injuries weren't worse.

Crime Insider sources said that detectives reviewed RRHA surveillance video at the scene and could see children scattering as the gunfire blasts sounded.

"What kind of person wants to wake up and see their children laying out in the street? I mean this crime has to stop."

Tanya Hopson-Jackson, who has family in the east end community, says she fears for her loved ones daily. She said that the gunfire is a constant. More heartbreaking, she said that it's outsiders who are reckless and ruining the quality of life.

"It's sad that we have to keep our kids in our pocket and can't even play where they live because of people coming into the community that don't even live here and all these gunshots. It has to stop," Hopson-Jackson said.

Crime Insider sources confirm that the victim doesn't have an address in the Whitcomb community.

Forensics collected several shell casings at the scene and the man shot is expected to be okay.