Shooting sends bullet into Chesterfield County apartment

Posted at 7:16 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 07:24:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County police are now investigating a shooting that sent bullets into an apartment complex.

Police tell CBS 6 that the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle.

Crime Insider sources say that the bullets went into an apartment and hit a television that was in a child's room. No injuries have been reported from the shooting.

Chesterfield County Police say they are looking for a silver SUV that was seen leaving the shooting scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department.

