Shooting reported on Richmond interstate

Virginia State Police
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 25, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver told Virginia State Police someone fired a gunshot at their car Monday morning on Interstate 195 in Richmond, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 7:37 a.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of the interstate between Monument Avenue and Broad Street.

"The driver of a white Scion sedan reported that they were in the left lane when it was shot," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver was able to safely exit the highway and notify police. They were not injured. A description of the suspect vehicle is not available."

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

