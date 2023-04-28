Police: Officer fired at man holding gun in Richmond neighborhood; no one injured

RICHMOND, Va. -- No one was injured after a police officer fired his gun at a man holding a weapon in a Richmond neighborhood Thursday evening, according to officials with Richmond Police.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street after receiving 911 calls about a man shooting a gun into the air, officials said.

Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said that an officer arriving on the scene spotted the man with a gun and told him to drop it.

But the man did not drop the gun, so the officer fired his service weapon, according to police.

"The suspect eventually surrendered," Edwards said. "He's uninjured and he was taken into custody."

Officials said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave as is procedure when as officer discharges their weapon.

"More information will be available as the investigation continues," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

