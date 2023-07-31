Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Lunenburg County

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near the town of Victoria.

The Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office said they received an emergency call about a shooting around 1 a.m. for the 13000 block area of Oral Oaks Road.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a person dead. They did not give any details about the victim's age.

Anyone with any information is strongly encouraged to call (434) 696-4452 or Crime Solvers at (434) 696-3100.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.