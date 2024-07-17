Suspect in custody following shooting with York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

RICHMOND, Va. -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a suspect following the suspect allegedly shooting at deputies.

The Sheriff's office tells CBS 6 that their deputies, along with James City County Police officers, had reported to the 300 block of Mark's Pond Way investigating a road rage incident that had occurred in James City County.

Deputies say that when they and officers arrived, a male suspect opened fire on them from the upper floor of the residence. The suspect allegedly fired multiple times from a rifle striking a James City County police car.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident and the suspect is in custody.

Investigators are currently out at the scene on Mark's Pond Way.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.