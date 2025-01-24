Someone is shooting geese in Colonial Heights: 'It gives hunters a bad name'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Someone is shooting arrows at geese in Colonial Heights.

At least one goose has been killed, and a second goose survived with an arrow through its body.

"We did try to capture, we did use a net and were unsuccessful. The goose can actively fly," Colonial Heights Animal Control Supervisor Hannah Jones told CBS 6.

WTVR

Jones says both arrow incidents are under investigation.

Colonial Heights is a bird sanctuary, making it illegal to shoot or kill a bird within city limits.

WTVR James Fields

"It gives a bad taste to bow hunters when they shoot something like that out in the city," hunter James Fields said.

"That’s the people that give hunters a bad name," said Josh Sibley of Dance’s Sporting Goods.

Sibley said the picture of the injured goose people shared online raised other concerns.

"The picture they show, it’s not even a broadhead [arrow]. It’s a field tip, made for target practice. It’s not ethical at all to be hunting with it," he said.

WTVR Josh Sibley

Colonial Heights Animal Control said the injured goose has been spotted more than a mile away from where it was first seen.

They are still hoping to capture it and provide medical treatment.

If you have any information about the shooting of the two Canada geese, you are asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.