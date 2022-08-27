Watch Now
Gunshots fired at Chesterfield church during funeral

Posted at 2:23 PM, Aug 27, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after police said shots were fired during a funeral at a Chesterfield church Saturday afternoon.

Off-duty officers were waiting in the New Life Outreach International Church parking lot to conduct a funeral escort when the incident happened around 12:20 p.m., according to Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police said.

"Officers overheard several gunshots from inside the building and immediately investigated," Sumner said. "The building was cleared by police."

Sumner said what happened "appears to be an isolated incident" and that police do not know of any injuries related to the shooting.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

