Two men injured after incident in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and another was injured after an incident around midnight Tuesday near the North Highland area of the city.

Richmond Police said officers responded to Dill and 3rd Avenues for a report of a shooting. That's where they found one man shot and another injured from a different weapon.

The man who was shot has life-threatening injuries. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police

Police said they've identified the individuals related to the incidents.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.