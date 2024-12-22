Police think wounded man at Henrico apartments was shot in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico are working a shooting investigation after a man was wounded in nearby Richmond Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The man is believed to have been shot in Highland Park, but officers were called to the Colonial Apartment Homes along the 5500 block of Percheron Court near Wilkinson Road around 6:30 p.m., according to those sources.

The man was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury, sources said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

