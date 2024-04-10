Shooting near VSU in Chesterfield sends 15-year-old to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning near the campus of Virginia State University.

Police tell CBS 6 that at 12:10 a.m. police were called to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street for a reported shooting. Once there police located several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire in the 21000 block of Second Avenue.

During the investigation police were able to confirm a 15-year-old victim had been taken to an area hospital. They have a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

