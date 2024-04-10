Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Shooting near VSU in Chesterfield sends 15-year-old to the hospital

Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning near the campus of Virginia State University.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 06:22:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning near the campus of Virginia State University.

Police tell CBS 6 that at 12:10 a.m. police were called to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street for a reported shooting. Once there police located several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire in the 21000 block of Second Avenue.

During the investigation police were able to confirm a 15-year-old victim had been taken to an area hospital. They have a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone