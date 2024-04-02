Watch Now
Shooting outside Chesterfield County restaurant sends man to hospital

Police in Chesterfield County are now investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 07:32:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County are now investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Chesterfield police say that around 8:38 p.m. Monday night they were called to the 7200 block of Hull Street Road for a reported shooting. Police tell CBS 6 that the shooting happened outside the Guapos Cafe Bar Restaurant.

Once there officers say they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

