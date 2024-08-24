Teen critically injured in shooting outside Hopewell store, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A teenager was critically injured in a shooting outside a convenience store in Hopewell Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called for a report of a person who had been shot in the 2600 block of Berry Street just after 4:35 p.m., according to Sgt. C. Taylor with Hopewell Police. The shooting happened outside the Five Forks convenience store, sources told Burkett.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Crime Insider sources said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries police described as life-threatening.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

"The investigation into this incident continues," Taylor said. "Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.