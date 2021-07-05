Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old dies after shooting at Arlington Park in Hopewell

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 12:57:17-04

HOPEWELL, Va. -- An 18-year-old has died after a shooting in Arlington Park on the Fourth of July.

Hopewell Police received calls about gunshots being fired and a person needing medical assistance at the park on Courthouse Road around 8:30 p.m.

When police got there, they said they found a man in the road with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington of Hopewell.

Police said several vehicles at the park were struck with the gunfire.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone with information to contact Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or use P3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.