Police investigate after 'multiple shooters' damage cars outside Amazon facility in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting outside the Amazon facility in the 1900 block of Meadowville Technology Parkway in Chesterfield County. Police were called to the Amazon facility at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20.

Christian Davies

"Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings and determined a total of six vehicles had been struck by gunfire," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "At this point, the investigation indicates there were multiple shooters."

Police said it did not appear anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.