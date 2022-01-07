Man arrested in killing of Washington Football Team player's brother

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of Anthony Sweat.

On December 28, Anthony Sweat was pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive. Sweat is the brother of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat.

Anthony was known to have ties to the Richmond area.

On Friday, Henrico Police, Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Police located and arrested Shon Bloomfield, 47, of Chesterfield County without incident.

Henrico County Police

Bloomfield has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Henrico County Sheriff's Office without bond.