Developers Gecker, Miller list 19th-century Shockoe mansion-turned-offices

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the older buildings in Richmond’s oldest neighborhood is up for grabs with a seven-figure price tag.

The 19th-century Pace-King House at 205 N. 19th St. hit the market in recent weeks with an asking price of $1.8 million.

The Italianate-style mansion-turned-office building was listed April 22 by sellers Dan Gecker and Robin Miller, whose Urban Development Associates took over an unfinished renovation of the property after they purchased it in 2011.

The firm had kept an office in the building since then and leased out parts of it to other tenants. The quarter-acre property also includes an outbuilding with three one-bedroom apartments.

