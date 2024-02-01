Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

With new Salomonsky at the helm, Historic Housing’s latest project rising quickly in Shockoe Bottom

Daniel-Salomonsky-700x525.jpg
BizSense
Daniel-Salomonsky-700x525.jpg
Posted at 6:14 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 06:14:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Louis Salomonsky died last fall after a long illness, his prolific real estate development firm, Historic Housing, flipped the switch on a succession plan it had been building towards for several years.

In addition to Salomonsky’s longtime business partner David White staying on the with the company, the plan called for officially hoisting one of Salomonsky’s sons, Daniel, into the top post.

The younger Salomonsky’s mission: to maintain what his father and White have built over decades and, most visibly in the near term, to shepherd the company’s latest project to the finish line.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone