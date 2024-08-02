Shockoe Bottom to celebrate 804 Day early with 15 bands

RICHMOND, Va. — The sounds of hip hop, pop, country, and more will echo across downtown Richmond on Friday for 804 day.

Organizers Shockoe Records and Richmond Department of Parks and Recreation are celebrating early with more than 15 bands performing across three stages.

Richmond-based hip hop artist Nickelus F is heading the free block part at the 17th Street Market.

Attendees can participate in a kids zone, 40 vendors and non-profits. New this year is a VIP area that costs $80.40.

Rebecca Phillips is a program recreation supervisor with the city’s Parks and Rec.

“804 day is really a celebration of all things Richmond. From music to vendors to nonprofits, everybody that participates in 804 Day has to be from the area. All the nonprofits are welcome to come for free because we know that non-profits are really the backbone of our community,” Phillips explained.

Performances begin at 4 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. Last year’s inaugural event brought out 5,000 people.

The music lineup includes:

Ant The Symbol (Pop) - @antthesymbol

804 Day is sponsored by the City of Richmond, Shockoe Records, Fan Vet, Digital Video Group, Triple Crossing Beer, Village Bank, Venture Richmond, and Virginia Tourism Corporation.

