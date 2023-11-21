Shockoe area growth plan adopted following four-year effort

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following multiple revisions and rounds of back-and-forth between planners and stakeholders, a four-year process to establish a growth guide for the Shockoe area has reached a culmination.

The Richmond Planning Commission on Monday adopted the Shockoe Small Area Plan, a 150-page document in the works since 2020 that’s meant to supplement the citywide Richmond 300 plan.

With the Shockoe plan in place, stakeholders on both the development and preservation sides stressed in a hearing at Monday’s meeting that now is the time to put its recommendations to use.

“It’s time to implement and not keep planning to plan,” said Brian White of Main Street Realty and area group Shockoe Partnership, which consulted on the effort.

