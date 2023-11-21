Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Shockoe area growth plan adopted following four-year effort

ShockoePlanAerial-700x377.jpg
BizSense
ShockoePlanAerial-700x377.jpg
Posted at 6:39 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 06:39:57-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following multiple revisions and rounds of back-and-forth between planners and stakeholders, a four-year process to establish a growth guide for the Shockoe area has reached a culmination.

The Richmond Planning Commission on Monday adopted the Shockoe Small Area Plan, a 150-page document in the works since 2020 that’s meant to supplement the citywide Richmond 300 plan.

With the Shockoe plan in place, stakeholders on both the development and preservation sides stressed in a hearing at Monday’s meeting that now is the time to put its recommendations to use.

“It’s time to implement and not keep planning to plan,” said Brian White of Main Street Realty and area group Shockoe Partnership, which consulted on the effort.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone