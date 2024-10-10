Person in critical condition after firefighters pulled them out of Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was listed in critical condition after Henrico County firefighters pulled them from a West End home early Thursday.

Henrico County fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Shewalt Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

"[They] immediately recognized they needed to go into rescue mode from the reports they're getting from the neighbor that a person lived in the house and they suspected them still be inside," Henrico Fire Chief Jackson Baynard said. "Our first crew went in, they identified a victim inside. They were able to make a quick grab, quick rescue, and get that person out of the structure."

Shewalt Drive is located near East Parham and Hungary roads, not far from Brookland Middle School.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.