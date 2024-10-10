Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person in critical condition after firefighters pulled them out of Henrico home

Person in critical condition after Henrico firefighters pulled them out of a West End home
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was listed in critical condition after Henrico County firefighters pulled them from a West End home early Thursday.

Henrico County fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Shewalt Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

"[They] immediately recognized they needed to go into rescue mode from the reports they're getting from the neighbor that a person lived in the house and they suspected them still be inside," Henrico Fire Chief Jackson Baynard said. "Our first crew went in, they identified a victim inside. They were able to make a quick grab, quick rescue, and get that person out of the structure."

Shewalt Drive is located near East Parham and Hungary roads, not far from Brookland Middle School.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone