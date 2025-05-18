Sherrod Bosher Vigil: Community remembers John Marshall senior killed weeks before graduation

RICHMOND, Va. — Family, friends and community members gathered to honor Sherrod Bosher, the John Marshall High School senior who was killed after being shot multiple times last weekend.

The vigil on Saturday at Brookland Park featured balloons, flowers, posters of the 18-year-old, candles and speeches in remembrance of the teenager.

One speaker had a powerful messagefor Richmond's youth during the emotional gathering.

"For all you young people that's out here, I'm not going to give you the speech of putting your guns down. Cause you know what's right and what's wrong," she said. " Because as you see now, there's nothing out here but tears, blood and death. So get your education and get out of Richmond."



Sherelle Robinson, Bosher's mother, told Jon Burkett on Wednesday that she was still in shock after her first-born son was murdered on South 2nd Street in the early hours of Mother's Day.

The family described their grief as trying to wake up from a terrible nightmare.

Bosher's grandmother, Tammy Sauls, told Burkett about her last interaction with her grandson.

"That night, Sherrod came into the kitchen where I was at and said, 'Grandma I'll be right back, I'm going to the store with her,' I went to sleep and woke up to a phone call from my daughter asking if Sherrod was in his room," Sauls recalled. "She said, 'Mom, they say he's been shot.' Worst day of my life. That was my first grandson. It hurts. It hurts to my soul. I had just purchased him a car for graduation."

The Mercedes SUV was intended as a graduation gift for the young man who had worked hard for his grades and played both football and baseball.

Bosher had plans to enlist in the Navy after graduation, which was scheduled for the end of this month.

"This hurt will never go away. I want justice. I want justice in that courtroom so I can ask why? What was the reason? What did he do? What did he do for you to have to kill him? Nothing can be that serious," Robinson said.

