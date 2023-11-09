Family worries as Petersburg grandmother has been missing for over two months

PETERSBURG, Va. -- As the sun sets on Hanover Street in Petersburg, another day passes with no answers in the disappearance of 52-year-old Sherrell Brown.

Brown was last seen by her husband in Petersburg on the night of September 1.

"She asked me to take her somewhere so the kids could have someone to play with and I said 'No, just stay at home and watch movies.' It's the last time I talked to her," Brown's mother, Brenda Blackwell said.

Sherrell and Blackwell had been talking about getting her kids ready for school - a 6-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl are Brown's grandchildren, but she and her husband have custody.

It's something Brown's mother says she fought for, and would never leave them. "She would be here for the children," Blackwell said.

WTVR Sherrell Brown

September 19 marked her grandson's birthday, and even then, there still wasn't any word from Sherrell.

To her mother's knowledge, there has been no activity on her bank card and Sherrell is most likely in desperate need of her seizure medication.

Blackwell says things are not adding up, and that the situation is getting more suspicious as time passes.

"This is where we would be planning who's house are we going to eat at, and what food are we bringing. What will we cook, and share - she's so involved in those kids' lives," Blackwell said.

Petersburg police say the investigation is ongoing. Sources tell Crime Insider's Jon Burkett that detectives have checked area hospitals and there is no sign of the missing grandmother.

If you have any information on Sherrell Brown's whereabouts, you can call the Petersburg anonymous tip line at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!