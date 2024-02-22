One man dead after car rear-ends logging truck in Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Waverly man is dead after his car rear-ended a logging truck Thursday afternoon in Prince George County.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 10000 block of County Drive.

The victim, 25-year-old Shelton Gerod Haskins, was driving his 2010 Scion when it rear-ended the tractor.

Haskins was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Police officials are working to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, the Prince George Police Department asks you to call (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. You may also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

