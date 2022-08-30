Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

28-year-old Chesterfield woman reported missing

BRIGHTSPOT STORY PHOTO .png
Chesterfield County Police
Sherise Nuffer of Chesterfield (August 30, 2022)
BRIGHTSPOT STORY PHOTO .png
Posted at 4:38 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 04:39:02-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Orchid Drive in Chesterfield County last Thursday.

Sherise Nuffer was reported missing on Monday. She is five-foot-six-inches in height with blue eyes and blonde hair. Chesterfield Police said Nuffer also has a a tattoo on her foot and tattoos on both wrists.

She was last seen driving a gold 2002 Volkswagen Passat with Virginia license plate "TZT-3514."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone