28-year-old Chesterfield woman reported missing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Orchid Drive in Chesterfield County last Thursday.

Sherise Nuffer was reported missing on Monday. She is five-foot-six-inches in height with blue eyes and blonde hair. Chesterfield Police said Nuffer also has a a tattoo on her foot and tattoos on both wrists.

She was last seen driving a gold 2002 Volkswagen Passat with Virginia license plate "TZT-3514."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

