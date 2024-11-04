Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway outside Richmond Sheriff's Office

RICHMOND, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting outside the Richmond sheriff's office, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot in the 1700 Block of Fairfield Way on Monday afternoon. The victim, who Crime Insider sources say is not a city employee, died of their injuries at the scene.

Fairfield Way homicide 01

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

