Sheriff's deputy indicted in Isiah Brown shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A Grand Jury indicted Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy David Turbyfill on a felony charge for shooting Isiah Brown in April 2021, according to lawyers representing Brown. Turbyfill was officially charged with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury, a Class 6 Felony.

Brown, 32, was shot on April 21 at his home after calling 911 for help.

Part of the 911 call released shortly after the shooting indicated the deputy thought Brown, who was talking on a portable phone, had a gun.

After the dispatcher said his complaint didn’t merit a 911 call, Brown mentioned a gun and made a comment about killing his brother.

He later said that he didn’t have a gun and state police said they didn’t find one on Brown.

The deputy made comments such as “drop the gun” and "stop coming toward me” before firing.

"Mr. Brown did nothing wrong and was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when Turbyfill recklessly shot him eight times," David Haynes, of The Cochran Firm - Washington D.C., wrote in a statement emailed to media. "We are calling for the immediate termination of Deputy David Turbyfill. We are also asking for the release of all audio communication between the deputy and dispatch, all video from the scene as well as Turbyfill's employment records and personnel file."

Deputy Turbyfill remains on administrative leave.

Brown was released from the hospital about a month after the shooting.

"While this indictment doesn't take Mr. Brown's physical pain away, it does signify a measure of justice," Haynes' statement continued.

A spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office referred all questions to the Special Prosecutors handling the case.

