Sheriff: Man rams deputy's cruiser during getaway attempt

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. -- A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Essex County after initially trying to get away from police.

During the getaway attempt, the man used his vehicle to ram a deputy's cruiser, according to law enforcement. A deputy suffered minor injuries, according to Essex County Sheriff Arnie Holmes, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The man, according to investigators, was wanted in several counties on multiple felony counts.

"He did have object in hand but we couldn't see at the time with that object was so was no shots fired," Sheriff Holmes said about the arrest.

The incident unfolded along Wrights Mill Road in Essex County at about 2 p.m.

