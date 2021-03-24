Shepherd's Center offering free rides to vaccination appointments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield is offering free rides to residents over 60-years-old to their vaccination appointments.

Shepherd's announced Tuesday that seniors living in the Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, and Hopewell area are eligible for a free ride to their appointment.

Launching in 2001, Shepherd's is a 501(c)(3) non profit who's mission has been to enrich the lives of adults 60 and over through various volunteer opportunities.

For more information on scheduling an appointment you can call 804-706-6689 or email shepcenter@gmail.com for more information.

