New information about fiery crash that closed Virginia interstate

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. — A New Jersey truck driver was injured when his tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County on Saturday.
The crash closed the northbound interstate lanes for about two hours Saturday afternoon.
"A 2025 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when a tire blew out, causing it to collide with the guardrail, jackknife, and catch fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver of the tractor-trailer, Giorgi Khutsishvili, 42, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt."
The crash, which was reported at about 3:49 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 272-mile marker, remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
