New information about fiery crash that closed Virginia interstate

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. — A New Jersey truck driver was injured when his tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County on Saturday.

The crash closed the northbound interstate lanes for about two hours Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police Crash closed Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, Va.

"A 2025 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when a tire blew out, causing it to collide with the guardrail, jackknife, and catch fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver of the tractor-trailer, Giorgi Khutsishvili, 42, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt."

The crash, which was reported at about 3:49 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 272-mile marker, remains under investigation.

