Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New information about fiery crash that closed Virginia interstate

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 21, 2025
Posted

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. — A New Jersey truck driver was injured when his tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County on Saturday.

The crash closed the northbound interstate lanes for about two hours Saturday afternoon.

Shenandoah County crash
Crash closed Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, Va.

"A 2025 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when a tire blew out, causing it to collide with the guardrail, jackknife, and catch fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver of the tractor-trailer, Giorgi Khutsishvili, 42, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt."

The crash, which was reported at about 3:49 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 272-mile marker, remains under investigation.

Interstate 81 crash

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone