Virginia gas line explosion shutdown section of Interstate 81

STRASBURG, Va. -- A fire caused by a gas line explosion in Strasburg, Virginia, has been contained, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.

"At this time, no structures are being threatened. No roads are closed. The fire is contained," the sheriff's office posted on social media Tuesday morning.

The explosion, near Battlefield Road and Copp Road, had previously closed a section of Interstate 81 in that area.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been disclosed.

