Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia gas line explosion shutdown section of Interstate 81

Gas line explosion.jpg
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office
Gas line explosion in Shenandoah County, Va.
Gas line explosion.jpg
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 10:24:11-04

STRASBURG, Va. -- A fire caused by a gas line explosion in Strasburg, Virginia, has been contained, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.

"At this time, no structures are being threatened. No roads are closed. The fire is contained," the sheriff's office posted on social media Tuesday morning.

The explosion, near Battlefield Road and Copp Road, had previously closed a section of Interstate 81 in that area.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone