Chesterfield man, 21, and Petersburg teen killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 21-year-old Chesterfield man and a 19-year-old Petersburg man were killed shot and killed Sunday night in Richmond.

Police identified the shooting victims as Shemar Howlett, 21, of North Chesterfield and Isaiah James, 19, of Petersburg.

Police believe the deaths were related but did not elaborate.

"At approximately 10:12 p.m., March 6, Richmond Police officers were called to the 1100 block of North 20th Street for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found one adult male, Howlett, deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote. "Nearby, at Mosby and Littlepage streets, another adult male, James, was found deceased with a gunshot wound."

Police have not yet released information about a possible shooting suspect, nor a motive for this shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

