The important message behind Sheltering Arms' Walk, Run or Roll event: 'Our biggest turnout yet'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Sheltering Arms held its third annual Walk, Run Roll event in Short Pump on Saturday to raise awareness and funds during April's Limb Loss Awareness Month.

People who have experienced limb loss participated in the community event alongside their friends and family members.

Staff members at Sheltering Arms said the event celebrates the progress their patients have made and serves as a reminder that people can overcome challenges.

FULL INTERVIEW: How Sheltering Arms is raising awareness during Limb Loss Awareness Month

FULL INTERVIEW: How Sheltering Arms is raising awareness during Limb Loss Awareness Month

"I think just seeing the joy of people moving and pushing themselves to be the best version of themselves and seeing what's possible," Meredith Mayton, a multispecialty therapy program manager at Sheltering Arms, said. "There's probably a lot of people out there that look just like them and so now they're seeing someone else push themselves to walk, run or roll in a race and just have fun."



Officials with Sheltering Arms said nearly 250 people joined this year's activities, more than doubling last year's participation.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.